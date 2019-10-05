Picture of Moon surface taken by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter released by ISRO: See pics

The Indian Space Research Organization has released the photos of Moon’s surface taken by the Chandrayaan 2. The photos were taken by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) mounted on the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter.

The ISRO made it clear that the photos taken by the Orbiter are a part of the Boguslawsky E Crater. The Boguslawsky E Crater measures about 14 kilometer in diameter and 3 kilometer depth. This lie in the Southern Polar region of the Moon. The photos were taken by Orbiter from a height of 100 kilometer from the moon.

ISRO also explained that the OHRC has a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a height of 100 km and a swath of 3 km and is key for lunar topographic studies of select regions.