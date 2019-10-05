Latest NewsNEWSTechnologyInternationalDefence

Russia helping China to build a high-tech missile defense system, says Putin

Oct 5, 2019, 02:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sending strong signals of deepening political and military ties Russian President Putin said on Thursday that Russia is helping its communist neighbor China to build a high tech missile defense system for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Since the Cold War times, only the United States and Russia have had such systems, which involve an array of ground-based radars and space satellites. Speaking at an international affairs conference Thursday he said, “this is a very serious thing that will radically enhance China’s defense capability.”

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close