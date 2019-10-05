Russia helping China to build a high-tech missile defense system, says Putin

Sending strong signals of deepening political and military ties Russian President Putin said on Thursday that Russia is helping its communist neighbor China to build a high tech missile defense system for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Since the Cold War times, only the United States and Russia have had such systems, which involve an array of ground-based radars and space satellites. Speaking at an international affairs conference Thursday he said, “this is a very serious thing that will radically enhance China’s defense capability.”