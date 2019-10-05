See the spectacular fireworks for Dubai royal wedding: Video

Princess Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice-president and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has got married to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan in an Al Akhd ceremony on September 19,2019. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan is a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family.

Then a grand reception was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This was attended by rulers and diplomats and other dignitaries all over the world.

After this another ceremony was also held on October 4, at the Zabeel Royal Palace in Dubai. For this ceremony the palace was lit up with laser lights. The royal ceremony ended with a spectacular firework.