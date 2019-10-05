Treassure Vault unearthed from excavation plot in UP,Crowd gathered shocked when it was opened

A treasure vault was unearthed during excavation works for building an apartment complex in Bada Mahadev Rustgi area in Sambhal district of UP. Hearing the news a huge crowd was gathered creating havoc at the sight in no time to have a peek at the treasure chest.

Kotwal police rushed to the site and in the presence of authorities efforts began to open the vault. With pounding hearts, they waited until the vault opened to be empty…The excavation was done during the night and the Vault was discovered early morning during the daylight. However, the crowd dispersed soon with the hopes of finding again- something sensational.