‘Undu’, the wearable remedy for menstrual cramps

A team of Researchers led by Charlie Katrycz a Ph.D. student in the University of Toronto has created ‘Undu’, a wearable, pain-mitigating underwear product just 3mm thick which can be worn under high waisted underwear to relieve menstrual cramps.

Dysmenorrhea commonly known as menstrual cramps affects almost 95 percent of women during their periods but is generally untreated. The age-old remedy for this pain is to press a hot water bag onto the lower abdomen. Charlie Katrycz has patented his new technology which works by injecting fluid channels that imitate those found in blood vessels and veins – imagine capillary beds under the skin – within silicone material of ‘Undu’.

Charlie Katrycz who is a Ph.D. intern for Material science and Engineering says ‘Undu’ could be manufactured into various shapes and designs, thanks to a new process that combines the fastness of injection molding and the ability of complexities of 3D printing.“Our manufacturing method accesses the complexity of 3D printing while retaining the speed of injection molding. That means we’ll be able to easily and quickly produce many different designs and sizes of this product – including customizing for different body types.” he said