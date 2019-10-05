US special envoy Khalilzad meets Taliban leaders in Islamabad

For the first time after a month long-dead- peace talks with the US, the Taliban met U.S. Peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The talks were stalled after US President Donald Trump called off the meetings terming it as counterproductive after a series of blasts ahead of Afghanistan polls.

Only a little is known about the content of the meeting on Friday. Khalilzad and the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of Taliban had signaled there is no resumption of peace talks, at least not now in Islamabad. The renewed interest in talks is widely considered as a push started by Pak premier Imran Khan during his visit to the UN General assembly session.

The meeting is significant as the US is searching for ways to take an exit from the 18-year-old War with Afghanistan