Video of Chief Minister’s son-in-law’s scuffle with police goes viral: Video

A video of Chief Minister’s son-in-law’s scuffle with policemen has become viral on social media. The video was released by news agency ANI.

The incident occurred in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa’s eldest son-in-law Virupaksha Yamakananaaradi has made a scuffle with the police in Belagavi. The incident took place just outside the circuit house in Belagavi.

#WATCH Belgaum: An argument broke out between police and Karnataka CM's eldest son-in-law ( the man who gets into the car) when the latter allegedly used abusive language after police asked him to slow down his car. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/VU95gGGgfV — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Virupaksha Yamakananaaradi was leaving the circuit house and the police who were present there asked him to slow down the car. But for this he reacted with abusive language and the policemen has also shouted back.

After seeing this the BJP workers present there interfered and pacified both of them.