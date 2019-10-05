Video of Shah Rukh Khan anchoring Doordarshan show goes viral : Watch Video

A video showing Shah Rukh co-anchoring a New Year’s Eve show on Doordarshan has taken over the internet. The clip was shared on Instagram page Bollywood Direct, which frequently shares throwback posts related to many Bollywood celebrities. In the now viral video, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in baggy trousers and shirt, introduces singer Kumar Sanu (who was in vogue in the Nineties) on stage by saying, “Kumar Sanu, wohi hai jo Kishore Kumar ke andaaz main gaatey hain?”