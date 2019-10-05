Vineeth Sreenivasan to direct Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan

The Multi-talented youth in Malayalam film industry Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced his new film. The film will have Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles. But now it is rumored that the film will be a sequel of ‘Chithram’.

Chithram, released in 1988 was a cult-classic blockbuster film. The film had Mohanlal and Ranjini in the lead role. The film was directed by Priyadarshan. Sreenivasan also had played a major role in the film.

The film will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvaad Cinema.Though a final confirmation from the part of the makers has yet not come about the film is whether a sequel of Chithram.