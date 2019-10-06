15 member National Conferance leaders meets ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdulla after two months of house arrest

A 15-member National Conference (NC) delegation on Sunday met party president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah at his Srinagar residence.

The NC leaders had expressed anguish over the continued detention of senior leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, as also the other top leaders of the mainstream political parties. They reiterated that dissent was the core of democracy. NC leaders expressed concern over the situation in the state. It sought immediate release of all the political leaders, withdrawal of restrictions on free movement and expression, and ensuring liberty by restoring democracy, the spokesman said.

Farooq Khan, advisor to the J&K Governor had earlier said that political leaders of Kashmir will be “released one by one” after analysis of every individual. The statement came after the detention of all political leaders in Jammu came to an end on Wednesday. Over 250 petitions have been filed in the Supreme court against the preventive detention orders of nearly 400 political leaders as the Centre ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.