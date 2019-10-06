17-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in sugarcane field

A 17-year-old girl was raped by two men in a sugarcane field at Kawal village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, UP police said.The incident happened on Saturday when the survivor had stepped out of her house, a police official said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, Bijender and Rabbal raped his daughter and threatened her not tell anybody about the incident.Rabbal was arrested and efforts are on to arrest the other accused, police said.The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.