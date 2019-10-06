27-year-old woman on visit visa gets jail term for working as prostitute

A 27-year-old woman on visit visa has been sentenced to six months in jail after the Dubai Court of First Instance found her guilty of working in prostitution. She will also be deported after her imprisonment.The incident was reported on June 18 at the Bur Dubai police station after the Russian woman claimed she was forced to have sex with a man. She has been detained ever since.

A police sergeant said he was on patrol duty when he was alerted by the operation room about an incident. “The woman was drunk when we arrested her. She said she had sex with a Turkish man, whom she had just met at a nightclub. She claimed she was then forced to have sex with his friend, also Turkish. Later, she retracted her statement confessing it was consensual in both times.”

The two men were referred to the Court of Misdemeanours on the charges of having illicit sex with the defendant.All of them, together with a third man, were also charged with consuming alcohol without a permit.During the public prosecution investigation, she said she had arrived in the UAE on May 14 on a visit visa.

On the day of the incident, at 1am, she was at a nightclub where she drank four glasses of an alcoholic beverage.She claimed she did not know the two men, prior to the incident. She recalled that she sat with one of them at a table, where his other friends were also present.Later, he invited her over to his flat to continue partying. And after half an hour, his two friends came.

She admitted to having sex with the two of them, and confessed that she had been working in prostitution since her arrival in Dubai.The defendant said she would get between Dh1,000 and Dh3,000, and had already sent Dh8,000 to her family back home.