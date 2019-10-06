50th IFFI date announced: Will screen around 250 films

The 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

Russia will be the partner country of the film festival this year. Seven or eight films of Amitabh Bachchan who was won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award this year will be showcased in the IFFI.

Over 200 films from 76 countries, 26 films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian Panorama section will screened in the IFFI.

Malayalam filmmaker Priyadarshan is the feature film jury and Rajendra Janglay is the chairman of non-feature film.