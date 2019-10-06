Aircraft crashes into cotton field , 2 killed

Two persons died when the trainee aircraft that they were flying crashed in a cotton field at Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district, around 100 km from Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. The victims are yet to be identified.

The aircraft belonged to a private flying institute based at Hyderabad and was on a sortie when the incident took place.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft took off from Begumpet airport with two trainers on board. While flying over Sultanpur village in Bantwaram Mandal in Vikarabad district, the flight went out of control and after toppling in the air several times, it crashed into the fields. Farmers and villagers rushed to the crash site and also alerted the police.