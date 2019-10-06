“Best Therapy Has Fur and Four Legs”,Bollywood diva Disha Patani

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of her pet dog.”The best therapy has fur and four legs… Animals don’t have a voice but you do, this #AnimalWelfareDay speak up because they can’t!”.

The ‘Bharat’ star who is also an ardent animal lover, has urged everyone to speak against animal cruelty on social media. The 27-year-old actress keeps updating about her love for furry friends on various social media platforms. She is currently on the sets of “Malang” starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.