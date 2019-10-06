Congress can’t find one President in two months, BJP added 8 crore party workers,stings Javedkar

Brushing away chitchats that BJP plays a ‘big brother’ in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said both parties are in good relation and neither of the two-party leadership is thinking so. Javedkar blamed media for the jargon.

Union minister Javedkar took a jibe at Congress saying that it could not find a replacement for its President for two months while at the time BJP had a working president and added 8 crore party workers with a massive membership drive and made it a 19 crore strong party. He said BJP is working 24/7 for the elections and as soon as an election wraps-up the party workers should start working for the other.

Javedkar oozed confidence as he asserted the BJP-Sena alliance will win over 200 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.BJP and Shivsena contested separately for the 2014 polls.