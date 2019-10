Parlad Singh Sawney the defiant Congressman on Sunday expressed his happiness on joining AAP and said he switched side because the congress party is promoting people with wrong intentions.

Speaking to reporters he said ” I have some issues with Congress party, they are supporting people with wrong intentions, AAP is the best party in Delhi, they are with the people always and helps those who need medical aid”, the 68-year-old, 4 time MLA from Chandni Chowk said.