Cricketer Harbhajan’s first step towards environment conservation, builds Eco-friendly home

Harbhajan Singh the ‘Bhaji’ of the Indian cricket team and former Bollywood actress Geeta Basra had a noble idea of being eco-friendly when they decided to settle down on October 29,2015.

Now there dream is on the verge of fulfillment as a totally green three-storeyed home is being built in their home town Jalandhar. The home will be fully solar-powered as per sources. Geeta further revealed that since she is passionate about modern and contemporary British interior, the house will be given an English touch. “Bhajji loved the way I designed our house in Mumbai, so I am also taking responsibility for making this space,” she added.

Geeta said, “Bhajji (Harbhajan) and I sat down and worked out the logistics. We have a long way to go as the house is still being constructed. We plan to have almost all the gadgets in the house run on solar energy. We are very excited about this as “yeh hamare daughter (Hinaya) ke future ka sawaal hai” . They would also drive battery-powered cars once charging stations are provided by the government.