Dawood Ibrahim’s aide arrested in Mumbai

A close aide of absoinding under world don Dawood Ibrahim was arrested by Mumbai police. He was arrested for extorting money from a businessman. Riyaz Bhati, the close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim was arrested by Mumbai police Crime Branch’s Unit I on Friday from Crawford Market area in south Mumbai for trying to extort Rs. 5 lakh from a businessman.

He was arrested on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Juhu police station in June this year. The complainant based at Goregaon had alleged that Riyaz Bhati was his business partner who started demanding money by dropping names of underworld operatives after he called off the partnership.

Riyaz Bhati was arrested under section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and had been sent to police custody till October 9.

In August, Riyaz Bhati and his brother were charged by Amboli police station in an extortion case.