Former Pak President Pervez Musharraf to make comeback in politics

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is planning to make a comeback in the national politics by reviving his party, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), a media report said.

The 76-year-old former President had been recuperating after suffering from what was reported in the media as a rare disease, Geo News said in the report on Saturday, October 5.

The APML chief is also due to address his supporters in Islamabad on Sunday, October 6, via a video link on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

He is also said to have visited the US last week for medical examination.

The party said that Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan for almost a decade, however was unlikely to return to Pakistan anytime soon.Musharraf is facing a treason case in Pakistan for suspending the constitution in 2007.