‘If alive Gandhi will be a RSS volunteer’, claims former education minister

Senior BJP leader and former education minister of Rajasthan Vasudev Devanani claimed that if Mahatma Gandhi was alive he will be a RSS volunteer.

The BJP government is actualizing the dreams of Gandhi. The dreams of Gandhi has been realizing by the BJP government by providing toilets to all and giving LPG connection to all.

Earlier RSS has also claimed that they are the real successor of Gandhi. In an article written in ‘Orgniser’, the mouthpiece of RSS claimed that cow protection, giving emphasis to Hindi language are practiced by RSS and thus has the legacy of Gandhi.

In the article, RSS joint general secretary Man Mohan Vaidya has also accused that some are exploding the goodwill and name of Gandhi for cheaper political gain. It is RSS is the only follower of Gandhi.