India Beat South Africa By 203 Runs To Take 1-0 Series Lead, Ashwin levels spin legend Muralitharan’s record

India’s spin king Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday leveled the Srilankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of fastest bowler to pick 350 Test wickets . Ashwin’s feat was during the 5 th day of the first test between India and South Afica being held in Visakhapatnam.

The off-spinner bowled overnight batsman Theunis de Bruyn for 10 early in the morning session on day five to achieve the milestone in his 66th Test. With the last wicket down India beat South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 Series Lead.