Indian Air Force reveals the ‘code word’ for Balakot airstrike: Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has revealed the code word for the Balakot airstrike. The Balakot strike was carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26. It iwas carried out as a reply to the Pulwama terror attack.

The Indian Air Force has named the Balakot mission as ‘SPICE’. The mission was carried out by Mirage 2000 aircraft and they were carrying spice bombs. That is the reason why IAF named the mission ‘Spice’.

IAF has used another version of spice bombs -spice 2000. The perpetrator version spice bombs were used in the Balakot airstrike. These bombs make a holes in the concrete rooftops and then exploded inside the buildings killing those who were present inside the building.

Earlier the IAF has released the promotional video of Balakot airstrike.