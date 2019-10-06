Inside India’s First Private Train: Check Out These Pics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off the Tejas Express, the country’s first “private” train run by its subsidiary IRCTC. The train will run between Lucknow and New Delhi, taking 6 hours to complete its journey.

“I congratulate the first batch of passengers traveling in it and hope such initiatives are taken to connect other cities also,” said Mr. Adityanath after inaugurating the train.

The facilities of the train, judging by the pictures, looks pretty good and is definitely a step up to what we have been used to. Check out these pics.