J&K people now happy with Article 370 abrogation,says Union Minister

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is “normal” and the people there are “happy” over the abrogation of Article 370 provisions as they will now get benefits and entitlements on par with citizens of rest of the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said.

He also said that there have been no restrictions on media and that all newspapers are being published in the Valley without any difficulty. The minister also rejected the opposition’s charge that the BJP was using withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as a poll plank in the run-up to assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, saying it was the people who were talking about the historic move as it caught their imagination.

“Article 370 has caught the imagination of people. The people are welcoming it all over the country. So what can you do, all sections of the society (have welcomed it),” he said. Asked about the situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, he said the situation remains “good” and it is “normal”.

“People in the Valley are supporting the government’s move…They are welcoming the move because it will benefit them,” he said. Javadekar said people in Jammu and Kashmir will now get benefits of all the government schemes which were not available them prior to abrogation of the Article 370.