Kamal Hassan opposes inclusion of Bhagawd Gita in university syllabus: Know the reason

Actor turned politician Kamal Hasaan has come forward opposing the decision of Anna University in Tamil Nadu to include the teaching of Bhagawd Gita in the syllabus of B Tech and M Tech. He said that any religion can not be imposed on students.

” Students are always ready to read good books. There is no need to include the content as syllabus from Gita. People can not dictate religion”, said the actor.

” let students read the related study material of their course. After they complete their studies, let them take a decision on what they want to become. It should not be part of their syllabus”, added Kamal Hassan.

Earlier Anna University has introduced philosophy as part of the third semester course for B Tech and M Tech students. Students are suggested to study Upanishads, Bhagawad Gita, Vedas, Plato and Francis Bacon.