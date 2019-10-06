Man arrested for smuggling drugs in sweets box

A man was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the UAE. The suspect, which was caught at RAK International Airport hid the unidentified drugs under a box of sweets.Dr Mohammed Al Mihrizi, Director General of the RAK Customs Department, said his “diligent” men suspected one of the passengers at arrivals when scanning his luggage.

The drug smuggler, whose anxious body language raised more doubts was referred for manual scanning, he said.”The drugs hidden under the box turned out to be banned narcotic drugs.”The suspect, an Arab visitor, was referred to the bodies concerned for legal action.

“RAK customs spares no effort to develop its scanning devices and train its inspectors to thwart all smuggling attempts.”