Man Scolds Woman For Wearing Shorts. Watch Video

a video that surfaced on the Internet, a man was seen scolding a woman for wearing shorts! The incident occurred near Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, where a couple was stopped and harassed. The woman is a 28-year-old techie from Mumbai.
You must follow Indian rules. Please wear proper clothes.
Brother, you can do anything, I am humbly requesting Please wear the proper dress code of Indian” he said.
The man who was with the woman who was taking the video was outraged by the advices of the man as he asked the man to read the Constitution.
“I know the Constitution? Do you know the Constitution? We have the freedom to wear whatever we want.”he said while the other man kept saying Please follow Indian rules. Watch video here:
The following incident happened 9PM 3 rd October , HSR Layout Bangalore . Me and a female friend were travelling and a fellow “Indian” stopped our bike and commanded my lady friend to be an “Indian” and not to wear the type of clothes she was wearing and repeatedly kept on asking her the question ” Are you an Indian ? “ This fellow indian is proof of the degrading and dangerous state where our society is heading . HE WAS NOT DRUNK . He was a sober educated indian common man who is now keeping a watch of the sanctity of his own “INDIAN CULTURE “ that he thinks is wronged by dress code of my lady friend . His nonchalant behaviour was so scary as he kept on asking people nearby pointing at my lady friend in support to give a judgement weather he was right or wrong as you see in the video . THIS MAN WAS NOT AT ALL CONFUSED . CONVINCED !
