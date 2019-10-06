Nuke talks on-going as N.Korea drags US again to table with a missile test

Nuke negotiation talks are on-going as N.Korean and US top brass officials gathered at Stockholm on Saturday after months of deadlock.

The N.Korean strategy of dragging the US to the negotiation table is working as they successfully test-fired a nuke tipped Submarine ballistic missile last week, giving the defiant nation the ability to hit its adversaries any time at off-guard. The meeting venue is on a heavily guarded island in Stockholm close to the N.Korean embassy.

“I am encouraged that US and (North Korean) working-level delegations are currently in Sweden to hold talks,” Swedish Foreign Minister tweeted.