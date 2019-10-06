Phoolan Devi’s sister joins Samajwadi Party

Rukamani Devi Nishad, sister of the late Phoolan Devi joined Samajwadi Party on Sunday in the presence of the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Once a dacoit, Phoolan Devi was also known as Bandit Queen, had later turned politician and was a Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha member before she was assassinated in Delhi in 2001.

Rukamani Devi Nishad left the Pragatisheel Manav Party, a minor outfit, to join the SP. Along with her, Ramakant Yadav, a compulsive party-hopper also returned to the Samajwadi Party. Yadav who had been hobnobbing with the SP, had been expelled by the Congress on Thursday. He had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.