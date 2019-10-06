Phoolan Devi’s sister joins Samajwadi Party

Former ‘Queen of Champal forest’ Phoolan Devi’s sister has joined Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday. Phoolan Devi, the former bandit queen was a Lok Sabha member of SP.

Rukamani Devi Nishad, the sister of Phoolan has joined Sp in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national President of SP.

Rukamani Devi Nishad, belongs to Nishad community, a boatmen community belonging to OBC and has influence in many parts of UP. She has left a minor party called Pragatisheel Manav Party.

With her another men named Ramakant Yadav also joined SP. Yadav has been expelled from Congress on Thursday. He was a MP from Azamgarh, he won in 1996 and 1999 in SP ticket, and in 2004 retained the seat in BSP ticket, in 2009 as BJP candidate. He joined Congress after BJP denied ticket.