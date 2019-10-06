Pinarayi and Muslim league will make Kerala a shelter of militants, says BJP Leader

BJP Karnataka state chief Nalin Kumar kattil claimed that BJP will win the assembly by-poll in Kerala. Nalin Kumar Kattil said that BJP will win from Manjheshwar seat.

If a chance is again given to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Muslim League then they will transform Kerala into a shelter of militants, he said while addressing a election rally in Manjheswar.

” People across the country are with BJP. O. Rajagopal has won from south of Kerala, likewise Raveesha Thanthri will win from north of Kerala in Manjheshwar. The CPM-League alliance will destruct the state.Many prominent personalities will join BJP”, he said.

The government lead by CPM has no consideration for people who were affected by flood. Kerala state is not co-operating with the union government which is taking the country to new heights, Kattil accused.