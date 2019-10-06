Sandeepananda Giri Tries to Troll P.M Modi Using Google, But Gets Trolled! Check this Out

On the plea of advocate Sudheer Kumar Oja, the court has ordered a case to be taken against 50 public figures, who had written a letter to P.M Modi on their concerns about mob lynching in the country. In his plea, the advocate said that the letter has tarnished the image of the country while encouraging secessionist tendencies. Left supporter and speaker, Sandeepananda Giri saw it as an opportunity to take a dig at the Prime Minister of India.

In his Facebook post, Sandeepananda Giri posted the image of Google search bar and wrote underneath: “Dear Google, Tell us which nation considers it as treason if a letter is sent to the King who doesn’t know to read or write”. The left-leaning saint, in his Facebook posts, has never explicitly mentioned the name of any leader, (a defence he could use in his favour if any of his posts go controversial) although one can understand his intent, knowing his political bias.

Sandeepananda Giri though got trolled severely in his Facebook post, for his alleged involvement in setting his homestay on fire. Kerala police have been investigating the case for a while with no real progress and allegations have been raised against Sandeepananda Giri, that he himself has set the homestay on fire. Check out some of the comments against his Fb post:

BJP had been alleging that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], had orchestrated the crime with the help of ashram insiders to set the political narrative against BJP.