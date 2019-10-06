School principal caught having a booze by villagers in UP’s Badaun

The Principal of a primary school was caught having booze by villagers in Badaun of UP. The principal was allegedly consuming alcohol in his office.
The villagers sought police help after which he was handed over to the Basic education officer.”I have directed basic education officer to conduct a probe and take necessary action against the said teacher,Strict action will be taken against him if is proved he consumed alcohol at duty”, said Dinesh Kumar Singh District Education Officer.
