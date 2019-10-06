Situation tense in UP’s Shamli village after monkey shot dead

Tension is gripping Shamli district in UP after a monkey was shot dead by a youth and his two brothers, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Kairana, Pradeep Kumar said, “An FIR has been filed against three brothers Asif, Hafiz, and Anees who allegedly surrounded the monkey and shot at it with one of the four licensed weapons belonging to the family on Saturday.”The Similan received the bullet on its back and died on the spot. Its body is taken for post-mortem.

The monkey is revered by Hindus as a representative of Lord Hanuman and hurting it is considered sacrilege. The Bajrangdal(Bajrangi means Lord Hanuman)who bears a bond with Lord Hanuman, in particular, staged protests following the incident and were joined by the villagers as the news spread.

District President of Bajrang Dal youth wing, Sunny Saroha, said, “Three youths from the minority community have shot the monkey fatally wounding it. They also made some derogatory remarks. We demand their immediate arrest and revocation of their arms licenses.”