Six elephants fall to death from waterfall

Six wild elephants have died after falling from a waterfall. The fatal incident took place in Thailand.

The incident occurred after a baby elephant in the herd slipped into a deep ravine in Kaho Yai National Park. The Park officials came to know about the incident after a herd of elephants blocked a road near the Haew Narok waterfall on Friday.

The officials heard elephant cries and then investigated the matter. They have found out a baby elephant aged three died in the falls and then found five elephants dead nearby.

Around 300 wild elephants were living in the park. Earlier in 1992 around eight elephants have been died similarly.