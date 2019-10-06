Special commandos airdropped in Kashmir’s Ganderbal Forests after detecting militant presence

A massive military operation to dig out ‘hiding militants’ is underway for the last ten days in Gangbal forest areas of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir after the killing of two suspected insurgents, who police believe had infiltrated the Line of Control.

Para-troopers – special commandos were airdropped in the dense forests which cannot be accessed by road after an army base camp detected militants presence in the region. This is one of the biggest anti-militancy operations launched in the Kashmir Valley after the central government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and divided the state into two union territories.