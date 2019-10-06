Teacher booked for having sex with minor student on school trip

A teacher has been booked for allegedly for having sex with a minor student while on a school trip.The incident took place in USA.

Joseph.A.Gallagher aged 28 has been facing six offenses for having sex with a teenaged student, criminal use of communication facility and dissemination of sexually explicit material to minor.

Gallagher who was a teacher at the Bethpage High school in New York had sex with a student while they were on school trip to Pennsylvania. Gallagher who stayed in a hotel during the trip has engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old student.

He has been sending sexual messages and contents to the student from February 2019. The hearing of the case is due on November 8.