Teacher suspended for smoking inside classroom: Video

A school teacher has suspended for smoking inside the classroom. The incident took place in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

A primary school teacher was suspended for smoking inside the classroom in front of his students. The video of the teacher smoking a beedi in front of the students in the class room has been shared on social media. The video went viral on the social media.

Sitapur: A teacher of a primary school in Mahmudabad has been suspended after a video of him smoking in class went viral. Ajay Kumar, Basic Shiksha Adhikari says.'We authenticated the video and have suspended the teacher.' pic.twitter.com/zd28FbOQ9D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2019

The district basic education officer Ajay Kumar has informed the news agency ANI that he has sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher and after getting the report he has suspended the accused teacher. The district education officer claimed that teachers should never smoke in front of the students.