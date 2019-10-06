“The Devaswom Board Minister With No Spine to Pray at the Temple, Despite Wishing So” Former DGP Slams Devaswom Board Minister

Earlier, Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran had mocked BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan in a Facebook post, alleging the latter to be disappointed in not being the candidate at by-polls in Vattiyoorkavu, and hence resorting to ‘lies’.

Mr. Surendran got a fitting reply from Kummanam Rajasekharan, and the reaction and comments for both Facebook posts is a good place to understand, who won that battle. Check this out.

Former DGP T.P Senkumar too lashed out at Kadakampallly and said that he has no moral right or power to criticize Kummanam Rajaeskharan, who leads a saint-like life.

“The devaswom board minister who has to give an explanation to his party for praying at the temple, despite him wishing so!” wrote Mr. Senkumar on Facebook. Check out his post.