The two Rafale jet missiles which will make India ‘King of the skies’

European missile maker MBDA has said that the aircraft with most advanced weapons package comprising ‘Meteor’ and ‘Scalp’ missiles will provide the country unrivaled deep strike capability and air dominance in the region. The Rafale jets equipped to launch these missiles will enhance the air-to-air striking capability of India with its superior range.

MBDA’s ‘Meteor’ beyond visual range air-to-air missile and ‘Scalp’ cruise missile will be the CenterPoint of the weapons package of the 36 Rafale jets being procured by India at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. ‘Meteor’ is known to be the best beyond visual range missile in the world while ‘Scalp’ is a deep strike cruise weapon. The Rafale with these two missiles will help India achieve unmatched air dominance in the Asian region.”India does not have this capability now, but with Rafale it is possible”, said MBDA’s India chief Loïc Piedevache

Meteor is an all-weather air-to-air missile with advanced active radar-seeking live targets which can destroy even very fast fighter jets and small cruise missiles and drones. The Scalp is an air-launched long-range deep strike missile, designed to deal with pre-planned attacks against high value fixed or stationary targets.