This European Organisation Slams Imran Khan For his Speech at UNGA. Check this Out

Amsterdam-based European Foundation for South Asia Studies (EFSAS) has slammed Imran Khan for his speech at United Nations General Assembly. The organization alleged that Mr. Khan, through his speech instigates the Kashmiri youth to pick up arms.

n its speech at the UNGA, he desperately tries to exculpate Pakistan from any past or future wrongdoings vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir and mischievously instigates the Kashmiri youth to pick up arms, while he keeps threatening the world of a nuclear war,” said EFSAS.

The organization asks if it is the military establishment of Pakistan which authorized Mr. Khan to exhort Kashmir to violence.