TikToK villain , wanted for 3 murders, commits suicide in bus

The hunt for Ashwini Kumar, the ‘TikTok villain’ ended Saturday early morning as he shot himself at the head with a pistol when the police intercepted a bus in which he was traveling.

Ashwini Kumar alias Johnny Dada had a habit of portraying himself as a villain as he uploaded video clips to TikTok application. Johnny Dada usually would say “I will destroy everything” , but he was calm and generally harmless until he shot and killed a local BJP leader’s 25-year-old son and his nephew, 26, following a dispute. He became a terrifying criminal in West UP and was on loose defying the efforts of the police.

On September 30, he barged into the house of 27-year-old Nitika Sharma, who worked with a hotel in Dubai and had come to her hometown in Bijnore for her wedding. He pumped multiple bullets into her and since then he remained untraceable.

Ashwini was carrying a pistol, two magazines and a 14-page note with a detailed account of the three murders, including that of Nikita Sharma, he allegedly committed last week.