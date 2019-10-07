‘200-300 militants presently active in Jammu and Kashmir’: Reveals DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh has revealed that around 200 to 300 militants are presently active in the state. He also said that the Pakistan is trying to infiltrate more terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir by violating ceasefire agreement.

” A large number of ceasefire violations are taking place in both Kashmir and Jammu regions. It is going on Kanachak, RS Pura and Hira nagar along the international border and quite frequently along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Nambla, Karnah, and Keran”, he said.

” These Ceasefire violations are aimed at pushing in as many as militants as possible before the onset of winter. Our anti-infiltration grid is very strong and many infiltration attempts have been successfully foiled in the recent times”, added Dilbagh Singh.

The DGP was speaking to media after visiting Poonch area in the Line of Control.