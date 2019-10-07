After US now its Turkey to ‘clean up’ terrorists from Syria

Following US President Trump’s order to withdraw from Syria, it is Turkey’s turn to clean up the war-torn ancient city from terrorists. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish foreign minister said on Monday that the country is determined to clean the region from terrorist presence. He vowed to make Syria peaceful again.

Turkey had long beeing maintaining the stance that the Kurdish militia is a threat to its sovereignty and counts the group among terrorist organizations. The Kurds in the region demand a separate nation ‘ Kurdistan’ , which draws there border within the Turkish territory.

However, the Kurd fighters were a strong helping hand for the US Army and jointly fought and defeated ISIS groups from Syria. With the US army receding, the Kurds will be left open for Turkish assault. The US republicans and democrats are opposing Trump’s order to withdraw US forces from Syria as it may send a wrong signal among US allies.