After Sunil P Ilayidom and Deepa Nishanth, Here is Another Allegation of Plagiarism Against a Left Leader. Check this Out

Left leaders are known for creating articles and poems that reassert their stand on various social issues. But one has to ask the question if they feel compelled to do so every now and then, for allegations of plagiarism are so often raised against them, even by people who represent their faith.

Deepa Nishanth and Sunil P Ilayidom had to face such issues and neither of them came out looking good after the slew of complaints of ‘copying’ and now former M.P P Rajeev is the latest instance of a communist leader caught in plagiarism mix.

According to a report by online media Exclusive Daily, Deshabhiman editor Rajeev and Resident Editor Parameswaran were involved in a tussle over an article written by P Rajeev in a Gandhi Jayanti Supplement. Resident Editor Parameswaran alleged that the article P Rajeev wrote on the supplement was copied from an article by historian Ramachandra Guha. He wrote this comment in his Review report and circulated it. According to him, Rajiv had to keep credits to Ramachandra Guha.

Following this, Rajeev burst out in the editorial meetings. He even said that those who malign the image of the Chief Editor will be taught a lesson, according to the reports.

There were already some issues between the two on the issue of salary hike. Rajeev had announced a salary hike which was withdrawn later citing the party’s expenses due to election.