Another setback to Pakistan: FATF criticizes Pakistan over terror-funding

Pakistan government has received another setback as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has criticized the country over terror funding. The report of FATF’s Asia affiliate the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) has skewered Pakistan’s central bank and its market regulators for not having a clear understanding of terror funding.

The FATF has accused that the country has not taken enough and sufficient steps to fully implement the UN Security Council’s resolution 1267 action against the militant organisations and individuals.

The report has come just before the crucial meeting of FATF scheduled on October 13 to 18. Pakistan is already greylisted for its inaction in combating terror funding. There is a chance that the international watchdog against terror funding may blacklist Pakistan.

Earlier Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan has accused that India is pushing Pakistan into FATF blacklist that would lead to international sanctions against the country.