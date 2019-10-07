BDJS to Quit or Continue in NDA? Here is What Tushar Vellapally Said

Kochi: As the bypolls for five constituencies are fast approaching in Kerala, fissures are emerging in NDA, as NDA’s constituent party BDJS’s top leader Thushar Vellapally has refused to brush aside talks of them quitting the front. Speculations were already strong BDJS is not happy being a part of the front. Thushar, while talking to the media, said that, one cannot say that BDJS won’t quit NDA and that there are no permanent friends and enemies in politics.

Thushar, however, added that the current decision is to continue with NDA.

Earlier, SNDP Yogam General Secretary had made a series of statements that support LDF, which created rumours of BDJS leaving NDA.