Bomb blast in Mali kills UN peace keeper , Four wounded

A roadside bomb explosion killed One UN peacekeeper and four others were injured in strife-torn northeastern Mali.

The peacekeepers were carrying out a security patrol near the town of Aguelhok when the device detonated, spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter.On January 11 Chadian members of MINUSMA were killed in an attack by jihadists in Aguelhok. That attack was claimed by the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), which has sworn allegiance to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).