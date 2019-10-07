Congress leader quits party to join BJP

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Finance Minister Sampat Singh on Monday resigned from the party.Though he is yet to announce the outfit he will be joining, speculation are ride that Sampat Singh, who had a meeting with BJP leader and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, may join the saffron party.

“Either I am not fit for the Congress, or the Congress is not fit for me. I am quitting the Congress,” he told the media in Hisar.Sampat Singh said that he had helped the Congress form the government in Haryana in 2009, but he was not given his due.

Announcing his resignation, Sampat Singh said that he took the decision to quit the party after realising that he was not needed there.He said he was peeved at former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for not intervening in ticket allocation in Hisar district.